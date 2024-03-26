Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024: 6 Hong Kong restaurants secure spots in the prestigious list

Following Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ announcement of their 51st to 100th extended rankings on March 13, the 11th annual event was held in a live ceremony at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in South Korea on March 26, also globally live-streamed on Youtube.

Year after year, we witness Hong Kong establishments securing positions on the list. In 2023, five of Hong Kong’s restaurants earned spots in 1st to 50th list with The Chairman ranked at number 13, and being awarded as the Best Restaurant in Hong Kong. This year's list includes eight from Bangkok, followed by nine respectively from Singapore and Japan, with the latter nabbing the first and second positions on the list.



Photograph: Courtesy The Chairman

This year, six restaurants from Hong Kong nabbed spots on the list – with The Chairman clinching the top spot at number 4, Wing jumping up 32 places and securing the fifth spot, Neighborhood at number 16, Mono at number 27, Caprice at number 32, as well as Ando making their first ever appearance on the list at number 37. Macau also made an appearance on the list with Chef Tam’s Seasons at number 49.

Photograph: Courtesy Wing

This year’s special awards included Sung Anh from Seoul’s Mosu appointed with the Chef’s Choice Award, Bangkok’s Nusara recognised for the Art of Hospitality Award, and Beijing’s Lamdre chosen for the One To Watch Award. Other awards were given to Singapore’s Seroja for the Highest New Entry Award, Hong Kong’s own Wing for the Highest Climber Award, and Bangkok’s Haoma for the Sustainable Restaurant Award.

Photograph: Courtesy Mono Duck Foie Gras Taco

Additional individual recognitions handed out at the ceremony included Mineko Kato from Japan’s Faro for the Best Pastry Chef Award, Kevin Lu from Taiwan’s Logy taking home the title for Best Sommelier, chef Pichaya ‘Pam’ Soontornyanakij for the Best Female Chef Award, and Hong Kong’s own Danny Yip from The Chairman appointed with the Icon Award 2024.

The 2024 judging panel for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is made up of over 300 industry experts and leading personalities within the Asian food and drink industry, including food critics, chefs, restaurant owners, and gastronomes.

Here’s the full list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024:

1 Sézanne, Tokyo, Japan

2 Florilège, Tokyo, Japan

3 Gaggan Anand, Bangkok, Thailand

4 The Chairman, Hong Kong, China

5 Wing, Hong Kong, China (Highest Climber Award)

6 Nusara, Bangkok, Thailand (Art of Hospitality Award)

7 Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand

8 Den, Tokyo, Japan

9 La Cime, Osaka, Japan

10 Odette, Singapore

11 Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand

12 Le Du, Bangkok, Thailand

13 Mingles, South Korea

14 Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

15 Burnt Ends, Singapore

16 Neighborhood, Hong Kong, China

17 Potong, Bangkok, Thailand

18 7th Door, Seoul, South Korea

19 Fu He Hui, Shanghai, China

20 Euphoria, Singapore

21 Onjium, Seoul, South Korea

22 Logy, Taipei, Taiwan

23 Masque, Mumbai, India

24 Toyo Eatery, Manila, The Philippines

25 Born, Singapore

26 Indian Accent, New Delhi, India

27 Mono, Hong Kong, China

28 Meta, Singapore

29 Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok, Thailand

30 Labyrinth, Singapore

31 Seroja, Singapore, (Highest New Entry)

32 Caprice, Hong Kong, China

33 JL Studio, Taichung, Taiwan

34 Mume, Taipei, Taiwan

35 Villa Aida, Wakayama, Japan

36 Ling Long, Shanghai, China

37 Ando, Hong Kong, China (New Entry)

38 Les Amis, Singapore

39 Sazenka, Tokyo, Japan

40 102 House, Shanghai, China

41 Mosu, Seoul, Korea

42 Baan Tepa, Bangkok, Thailand

43 Lolla, Singapore

44 Avartana, Chennai, India

45 Goh, Fukuoka, Japan

46 August, Jakarta, Indonesia (New Entry)

47 Cenci, Kyoto, Japan

48 Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

49 Chef Tam’s Seasons, Macau, China

50 Meet the Bund, Shanghai, China (New Entry)



Rewatch the awards ceremony at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants on Facebook and on 50 Best Restaurants TV on Youtube, and follow @TheWorlds50Best on Instagram for more information.

