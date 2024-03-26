Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024: 6 Hong Kong restaurants secure spots in the prestigious list

Following Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ announcement of their 51st to 100th extended rankings on March 13, the 11th annual event was held in a live ceremony at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in South Korea on March 26, also globally live-streamed on Youtube.
Year after year, we witness Hong Kong establishments securing positions on the list. In 2023, five of Hong Kong’s restaurants earned spots in 1st to 50th list with The Chairman ranked at number 13, and being awarded as the Best Restaurant in Hong Kong. This year's list includes eight from Bangkok, followed by nine respectively from Singapore and Japan, with the latter nabbing the first and second positions on the list.
This year, six restaurants from Hong Kong nabbed spots on the list – with The Chairman clinching the top spot at number 4, Wing jumping up 32 places and securing the fifth spot, Neighborhood at number 16, Mono at number 27, Caprice at number 32, as well as Ando making their first ever appearance on the list at number 37. Macau also made an appearance on the list with Chef Tam’s Seasons at number 49.
This year’s special awards included Sung Anh from Seoul’s Mosu appointed with the Chef’s Choice Award, Bangkok’s Nusara recognised for the Art of Hospitality Award, and Beijing’s Lamdre chosen for the One To Watch Award. Other awards were given to Singapore’s Seroja for the Highest New Entry Award, Hong Kong’s own Wing for the Highest Climber Award, and Bangkok’s Haoma for the Sustainable Restaurant Award.
Additional individual recognitions handed out at the ceremony included Mineko Kato from Japan’s Faro for the Best Pastry Chef Award, Kevin Lu from Taiwan’s Logy taking home the title for Best Sommelier, chef Pichaya ‘Pam’ Soontornyanakij for the Best Female Chef Award, and Hong Kong’s own Danny Yip from The Chairman appointed with the Icon Award 2024.
The 2024 judging panel for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is made up of over 300 industry experts and leading personalities within the Asian food and drink industry, including food critics, chefs, restaurant owners, and gastronomes.
Here’s the full list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024:
1 Sézanne, Tokyo, Japan
2 Florilège, Tokyo, Japan
3 Gaggan Anand, Bangkok, Thailand
4 The Chairman, Hong Kong, China
5 Wing, Hong Kong, China (Highest Climber Award)
6 Nusara, Bangkok, Thailand (Art of Hospitality Award)
7 Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand
8 Den, Tokyo, Japan
9 La Cime, Osaka, Japan
10 Odette, Singapore
11 Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand
12 Le Du, Bangkok, Thailand
13 Mingles, South Korea
14 Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan
15 Burnt Ends, Singapore
16 Neighborhood, Hong Kong, China
17 Potong, Bangkok, Thailand
18 7th Door, Seoul, South Korea
19 Fu He Hui, Shanghai, China
20 Euphoria, Singapore
21 Onjium, Seoul, South Korea
22 Logy, Taipei, Taiwan
23 Masque, Mumbai, India
24 Toyo Eatery, Manila, The Philippines
25 Born, Singapore
26 Indian Accent, New Delhi, India
27 Mono, Hong Kong, China
28 Meta, Singapore
29 Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok, Thailand
30 Labyrinth, Singapore
31 Seroja, Singapore, (Highest New Entry)
32 Caprice, Hong Kong, China
33 JL Studio, Taichung, Taiwan
34 Mume, Taipei, Taiwan
35 Villa Aida, Wakayama, Japan
36 Ling Long, Shanghai, China
37 Ando, Hong Kong, China (New Entry)
38 Les Amis, Singapore
39 Sazenka, Tokyo, Japan
40 102 House, Shanghai, China
41 Mosu, Seoul, Korea
42 Baan Tepa, Bangkok, Thailand
43 Lolla, Singapore
44 Avartana, Chennai, India
45 Goh, Fukuoka, Japan
46 August, Jakarta, Indonesia (New Entry)
47 Cenci, Kyoto, Japan
48 Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
49 Chef Tam’s Seasons, Macau, China
50 Meet the Bund, Shanghai, China (New Entry)
