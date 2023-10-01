Moon Landing by Yoshirotten at Belowground

Time Out says

As a continuation of Fluid Garden at Landmark, Japanese artist Yoshirotten is back to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with the Moon Landing exhibition. Featuring a giant turquoise 'moon' – assembled and reshaped using the sculptural seats around the pool in Fluid Garden – the exhibition evokes the moon as a symbol of unity for the Mid-Autumn Festival, and breathes new life into previous works through an act of sustainable creativity. In addition to the installation, four new artworks with the artist's signature graphic treatments are available for purchase during the duration of the exhibition.