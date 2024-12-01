If you’ve binge-watched Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars and been tempted to book a table at Mosu Hong Kong to try chef Anh Sung-jae’s sensational dishes, you’ll have even more reason to visit soon! On November 30 and December 1, chef Anh himself will be in town to collaborate with chef Jimmy Lim from three-Michelin-starred Singaporean restaurant, JL Studio, for two exclusive four-hand dining experiences.

Diners can look forward to a delightful fusion of chef Anh’s contemporary Korean cuisine and chef Lim’s innovative takes on classic Singaporean dishes. Reservations for this special four-hands dinner will open at noon on October 30. For more details, check out Mosu’s Instagram and website.





