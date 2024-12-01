Subscribe
Chef Sung Anh & Chef Jimmy Lim at MOSU Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Lai Sun Dining
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Mosu Hong Kong, West Kowloon

Mosu Hong Kong and JL Studio four-hand dinners

Experience creative takes on Singaporean and Korean cuisine

Time Out says

If you’ve binge-watched Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars and been tempted to book a table at Mosu Hong Kong to try chef Anh Sung-jae’s sensational dishes, you’ll have even more reason to visit soon! On November 30 and December 1, chef Anh himself will be in town to collaborate with chef Jimmy Lim from three-Michelin-starred Singaporean restaurant, JL Studio, for two exclusive four-hand dining experiences.  

Diners can look forward to a delightful fusion of chef Anh’s contemporary Korean cuisine and chef Lim’s innovative takes on classic Singaporean dishes. Reservations for this special four-hands dinner will open at noon on October 30. For more details, check out Mosu’s Instagram and website.



Details

Address
Mosu Hong Kong
Level 3, M+, 38 Museum Drive, West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

