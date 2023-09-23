Time Out says

This weekend, Napoli pizza specialist Motorino celebrates their 10th year as one of Hong Kong’s most beloved pizzerias. To honour this milestone, the Italian restaurant will be holding two special celebrations across their locations in the city. On September 22 at Motorino’s SoHo location, diners can feast like a king with an exclusive menu designed for four ($388 per guest) that’s chock full of the restaurant’s beloved classics. Guests begin with starters like braised meatballs in tomato sauce, or shrimp scampi in garlic butter in white wine; before moving onto a lavish assortment of pizzas freshly baked from their giant ovens. Finally, guests can tuck into portions of tiramisu and calzones stuffed with nutella and marshmallows to complete their celebratory feast.



On the following day (September 23), guests can participate in a pizza bake-off showdown ($428 per guest; inclusive of antipasti, pizzas, and free-flow house wines, Prosecco, and beer) at the pizzeria’s Wan Chai branch, where they’ll be able to create a signature pizza using the restaurant’s selection of toppings as well as one ingredient of their choice. At the end of the bake-off, Motorino’s expert pizzaiolo and head chef Roberta de Sario will sample all of the entries to crown a winner and put their pizza on Motorino’s menu throughout October. Learn more about the 10th anniversary celebrations by visiting Motorino’s website.