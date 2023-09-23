Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Motorino’s 10th anniversary

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Motorino, Soho
  1. motorino
    Photograph: Courtesy Motorino
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. motorino pizza making
    Photograph: Courtesy Motorino
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Gorge on a bountiful Italian feast and craft your own signature pizza

This weekend, Napoli pizza specialist Motorino celebrates their 10th year as one of Hong Kong’s most beloved pizzerias. To honour this milestone, the Italian restaurant will be holding two special celebrations across their locations in the city. On September 22 at Motorino’s SoHo location, diners can feast like a king with an exclusive menu designed for four ($388 per guest) that’s chock full of the restaurant’s beloved classics. Guests begin with starters like braised meatballs in tomato sauce, or shrimp scampi in garlic butter in white wine; before moving onto a lavish assortment of pizzas freshly baked from their giant ovens. Finally, guests can tuck into portions of tiramisu and calzones stuffed with nutella and marshmallows to complete their celebratory feast. 

On the following day (September 23), guests can participate in a pizza bake-off showdown ($428 per guest; inclusive of antipasti, pizzas, and free-flow house wines, Prosecco, and beer) at the pizzeria’s Wan Chai branch, where they’ll be able to create a signature pizza using the restaurant’s selection of toppings as well as one ingredient of their choice. At the end of the bake-off, Motorino’s expert pizzaiolo and head chef Roberta de Sario will sample all of the entries to crown a winner and put their pizza on Motorino’s menu throughout October. Learn more about the 10th anniversary celebrations by visiting Motorino’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.motorinohongkong.com/10th-anniversary
Address:
Motorino
14 Shelley Street
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

18:00Tanti Auguri, Motorino menuMotorino
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.