Moxie X CulinArt 1862

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • CulinArt 1862, Causeway Bay
Catch this exclusive four-hands pop-up dinner next week

On January 30, chefs Michael Smith from Moxie – an all-day dining restaurant established by renowned Australian chef Shane Osborn – and Stanley Wong from CulinArt 1862 will join hands for the first time to serve a collaborative six-course menu, which heavily features sustainable and locally sourced ingredients. Chef Michael will kick off the evening by whipping up canapes like freekeh falafel with herb mayonnaise, teriyaki glazed eggplant with corn skewers, and seared yellowfin tuna with nori roll and lovage vinaigrette.

Moving on, chef Stanley will serve monkfish ‘foie gras’ with bunt dashi leeks and honey miso, followed by Moxie’s signature seared Fremantle octopus alongside pumpkin and macadamia stuffed ravioli in a tamarind herb dressing. For the last entree, chef Stanley will offer a seared John Dory in a prawn bisque with garlic and parsnips. 

Finally, the four-hands dinner menu concludes with a signature dessert from each chef. Guests will get to savour a poppy seed crumble cake from chef Stanley, before trying chef Michael’s lamington served with Davidson plum gel to conclude the meal.

The collaborative six-course menu is priced at $988 per person – reserve your spots for the four-hands dinner before they’re all sold out!

Details

Event website:
www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/culinart1862/moxie-x-culinart-1862-9725630626
Address:
CulinArt 1862
1/F, Chinachem Leighton Plaza, 29 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

