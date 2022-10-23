Hong Kong
New World Harbour Race 2022

  • Things to do
  • Golden Bauhinia, Wan Chai
New World Harbour Race
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong China Swimming Association
The New World Harbour Race is back this year on October 23, taking swimmers across the Victoria Harbour from the Golden Bauhinia Square Public Pier in Wan Chai to the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. This year's race will be open to a quota of 1,500 qualified swimmers in the Leisure Group and the Racing Group. In order to compete, successful registrants in the Racing Group must pass a time trial, where the fastest 50 male and female swimmers will qualify for the race. For the Leisure Group, lots will be drawn and a list of names of those who must participate in the Time Trails will be announced on September 28. Results of the selected contestants who can enter the race will be released on October 10. 

Feeling up for the challenge? Online registration closes on September 23, 11.59pm, so sign up now at www.hkharbourrace.com!

Details

Event website:
www.hkharbourrace.com/
Address:
Golden Bauhinia
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

