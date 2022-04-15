Have a magical weekend at home with the kids as Ocean Park puts on a series of online magic workshops – Mali Mali @Home! Through four nature-themed classes that will focus on everything from aquatic animals to elements like water and the reuse of domestic waste, the little ones (aged five to eight) will be guided by professional magicians to perform all kinds of fun tricks and let their creativity run wild. Click here for more details and register now.
Ocean Park Mali Mali @Home! online magic workshops
Details
- Address:
- Online
- Hong Kong
- Price:
- $400 per person