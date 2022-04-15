Hong Kong
Ocean Park Mali Mali @Home! online magic workshops

  • Things to do
  • Online, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
Ocean Park online
Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Park
Have a magical weekend at home with the kids as Ocean Park puts on a series of online magic workshops – Mali Mali @Home! Through four nature-themed classes that will focus on everything from aquatic animals to elements like water and the reuse of domestic waste, the little ones (aged five to eight) will be guided by professional magicians to perform all kinds of fun tricks and let their creativity run wild. Click here for more details and register now.

Details

Address:
Online
Hong Kong
Price:
$400 per person

Dates and times

15:00Online $400 per person
15:00Online $400 per person
15:00Online $400 per person
15:00Online $400 per person
15:00Online $400 per person
15:00Online $400 per person
15:00Online $400 per person
15:00Online $400 per person
15:00Online $400 per person
15:00Online $400 per person
