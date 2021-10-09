Picture this – the ultimate party filled with beer, German-inspired snacks, and other traditional festivities. That's right, Oktoberfest has arrived! Though, instead of jetting off to Munich, BaseHall is bringing the party right here to Hong Kong.

Kicking off the day will be a fun array of family-friendly activities including cookie decorating, ring toss, and face painting. Then, the real fun begins from 5pm as BaseHall turns into a traditional Bavarian beer tent, where Young Master Ales will be serving up their exclusive Young Master Festbier for the night. Vendors at BaseHall have also whipped up some special Oktoberfest inspired dishes, such as a chicken schnitzel from Francis, German meatballs by Korean eatery Moyo Sik, and a traditional German spaetzle from Mamma’s.

Aside from munching and chugging, many other traditional activities will be taking place, including a traditional cask-tapping ceremony at 7pm to mark the start of the festivities, a beer stein-holding competition (with amazing prizes up for grabs), and music from a live DJ and an oompah band. Get your tickets here.