Hong Kong
Timeout

Perrier launches a cocktail-making challenge

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
For the first time in Hong Kong, Perrier is launching their cocktail-making competition allowing both professional bartenders and the public to submit their signature concoctions using the famous sparkling water. Entries for both categories require posting a Reel or picture of your creation on Instagram from now until July 11, 2022 (11.59pm). The ‘Perfect Mariage’ by Perrier public challenge calls on everyone to create fresh takes on fizzy drinks by combining the sparkling water with one ingredient (can be alcoholic or not) and one garnish. Creations from three lucky finalists will be chosen and given the opportunity to recreate their ‘Perfect Mariage’ for Perrier’s panel of judges on July 24. Prizes up for grabs include a staycation experience for two at The St. Regis Hong Kong, a dining experience at Michelin-starred restaurant L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, and drinking vouchers from Coa

Are you one of the pros? Represent your bar and join the ‘Perfect Cocktail’ by Perrier industry challenge. Combine Perrier with your choice of liquor, homemade infusions, and choice of garnish to create your signature serves. Only six online entries will get the chance to advance to the final round and present their drink live to a panel of judges. Prizes for the industry category includes cash prize of $20,000 and 12 months supply of Perrier for their bars. 

Start experimenting with your perfect serves to impress a diverse panel of judges from the media and F&B industry, including Black Sheep Restaurants co-founder Chris Mark, Coa’s co-founder Jay Khan, Quinary’s co-owner Antonio Lai, and Time Out Hong Kong’s editor-in-chief Tatum Ancheta. Competition terms and full mechanics are available on this link

Event website:
linktr.ee/perrier_hongkong
Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

