Pirata Group's Remix Four Hands Dinners

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Pirata, Wan Chai
  1. calle ocho X tmk
    Photograph: Courtesy Pirata GroupCalle Ocho and TMK
  2. chaiwala X pici
    Photograph: Courtesy Pirata GroupChaiwala and Pici
  3. honjokko X la favorita
    Photograph: Courtesy Pirata GroupHonjokko and La Favorita
  4. pane e latte X the pizza project
    Photograph: Courtesy Pirata GroupPane e Latte and The Pizza Project
  5. honjo X the optimist
    Photograph: Courtesy Pirata GroupHonjo and The Optimist
Catch these six exclusive dining events from January through March

Pirata Group is returning with its Remix Four Hands Dinners, where guests can indulge in a series of exclusive menus created by the dining group’s executive chefs from now until March 16.

On January 11, Chaiwala and Pici Pasta Bar will join forces to create Italian and Indian fusion dishes like gunpowder scallops with saffron butter, and orecchiette with keema masala; whereas Pirata and Tokyolima will offer an exclusive dining experience on January 18 and 25 with Italian and Nikkei creations like saltados de mariscos risotto. 

On February 1 and 8, Pane e Latte and The Pizza Project will team up to provide utterly indulgent Italian dishes like carbonara croissants and focaccia pugliese available a la carte or in a three-course sharing menu. Alternatively, dig into The Optimist and Honjo’s Japanese and Spanish plates on February 22 and 29, with creations such as peppered beef tataki and lobster rice infused with garlic miso butter. 

For the month of March, Calle Ocho’s Spanish tapas will get a Japanese twist from TMK on March 7 and 14, where customers can savour delightful morsels such as ebi croquetas, chirashi paella, and tortilla okonomiyaki. Finally, Pirata’s Remix will conclude with a tasty bang on March 16 as La Favorita and Honjokko create a brunch menu with sumptuous dishes like gnocchi sorrentina, pappardelle beef and mushroom ragu, as well as Japanese ice cream with red beans.

What’s more, customers that dine at any Pirata Group restaurant between now and February 13 can earn two tickets to participate in Pirata’s New Year’s Adventure giveaway, with the grand prize being a trip for two to Italy. Visit Pirata Group’s website to learn more about the Remix dinner series.

Details

Event website:
piratagroup.hk/re-mix/
Address:
Pirata
29/F & 30/F, 239 Hennessy Road
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

