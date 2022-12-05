Prestige Fairs Christmas Gift and Lifestyle Fairs Hong Kong 2022

Time Out says

Treat your friends and family to everything from homemade bites to high-end designer goods from around the globe at the annual Prestige Christmas fair. Held n the Grand Ballroom of Conrad Hong Kong every year, the fair features the latest and most stylish jewellery, fashion pieces, accessories, gourmet food, homewares, children’s products and much more. There’s nothing quite like shopping for others – and for yourself – at a five-star hotel.