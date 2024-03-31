Hong Kong
Rémy Cointreau and Barcode's Cocktail Getaway

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Barcode, Central
  1. barcode cocktail getaway
    Photograph: Courtesy Barcode
  2. barcode remy cointreau
    Photograph: Courtesy Barcode
Renowned French spirits group Rémy Cointreau and cafe-bar Barcode have joined hands to present Cocktail Getaway, a one-of-a-kind tipple menu that combines coffee and cocktails. The collaborative menu features six creations crafted by renowned mixologist and co-founder of Barcode, Gagan Gurung; all of which invite cocktail enthusiasts to appreciate Rémy Cointreau’s spirits. Sip on Ride Car made with Remy Martin VSOP and Cointreau; Date Me Up and Eastnist crafted with The Botanist Gin; the Cointreau-based Casa Sago; Man Hunt that features Bruichladdich; as well as Mountain Ride which uses Mount Gay Rum. Customers can visit Barcode from until March 31 to sip on these unique cocktails.

Address:
Barcode
UF/F, 45 Cochrane St, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@thebarcode.com.hk

Dates and times

