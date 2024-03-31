Renowned French spirits group Rémy Cointreau and cafe-bar Barcode have joined hands to present Cocktail Getaway, a one-of-a-kind tipple menu that combines coffee and cocktails. The collaborative menu features six creations crafted by renowned mixologist and co-founder of Barcode, Gagan Gurung; all of which invite cocktail enthusiasts to appreciate Rémy Cointreau’s spirits. Sip on Ride Car made with Remy Martin VSOP and Cointreau; Date Me Up and Eastnist crafted with The Botanist Gin; the Cointreau-based Casa Sago; Man Hunt that features Bruichladdich; as well as Mountain Ride which uses Mount Gay Rum. Customers can visit Barcode from until March 31 to sip on these unique cocktails.
Rémy Cointreau and Barcode's Cocktail Getaway
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Barcode
- UF/F, 45 Cochrane St, Central, Hong Kong
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video