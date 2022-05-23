Hong Kong
Resa Laser
Photograph: Facebook/Resa Laser
With branches in the US and Taiwan, Resa Laser arrives in Hong Kong bringing the best of equipment and its signature low-level laser light ambiance venue. With various game modes and storylines including death match and escort missions, and different difficulty levels, catering to different interests. 

Room A, 4/F, International Industrial Building
175 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong
Hong Kong
View Website
3580 0030
MTR Mong Kok Station, Exit D2
