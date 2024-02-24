Hong Kong
Roganic and Quintonil’s collaborative menus

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Roganic, Causeway Bay
Roganic and Quintonil
Photograph: Courtesy Roganic
Catch these exclusive four-hands dining events for two days this February

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Michelin-starred contemporary British restaurant Roganic. The renowned farm-to-table restaurant is at the forefront of Hong Kong’s sustainable dining scene, and its founder Simon Rogan, has recently been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his outstanding services to the food industry.

To celebrate the restaurant’s milestone anniversary, Roganic will be holding a series of exciting collaborations with other renowned restaurants from around the world. As the first of many events to take place, chef Simon Rogan will join forces with chef Jorge Vallejo from celebrated Mexican restaurant Quintonil to create two collaborative menus. Diners can enjoy the culinary masterminds’ creations in a six-course lunch menu ($1,980) or an eight-course dinner menu ($2,980) from February 23 to 24. Highlights include dishes like black mole with aged rib-eye steak and aubergines; truffle pudding in birch sap with stout vinegar; Fuseau artichoke and whipped ragstone with oyster mushrooms; and many more. 

Reserve your spot for Roganic and Quintonil’s exclusive collaboration here. Stay tuned to Roganic’s social media for more information about events taking place during 2024

Details

Event website:
www.roganic.com.hk/events
Address:
Roganic
Shop 8, UG/F, Sino Plaza
255 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay,
Hong Kong

Dates and times

