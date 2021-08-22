See the rare Blue Moon in Hong Kong's sky this weekend

There's yet another exciting cosmic event happening this weekend – the Blue Moon. Traditionally called a Sturgeon Moon – due to the abundance of sturgeon fish caught by the North American tribes around this time of the year – this August moon is a rare one because it is actually an extra full moon of the summer season (there are usually only three full moons every season). Sadly, the moon won’t actually look blue, but moon gazers can still expect to see a slightly larger full moon than normal.

According to Hong Kong Space Museum, the best time to see the blue full moon is at 8.02pm on August 22. So, find yourself a spot under the stars with an unobstructed view (we've got some great recommendations) and witness this cosmic phenomenon that only occurs once in a blue moon!