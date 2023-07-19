Time Out says

This July, Shady Acres is shaking things up with a series of food and drink events for all their hungry patrons to enjoy. On July 11 and 12, the restaurant will host the team behind Shanghai’s popular neighbourhood pasta bar Yaya’s; as well as their founders Dan Li and Andrew Moo. For two evenings only, the chefs of Shady Acres and Yaya’s will dish out handmade pasta dishes, as well as a selection of antipasti and small plates. Diners will get to enjoy Yaya’s delightful Chinese and Italian fusion dishes such as tagliatelle in Xinjiang lamb ragu with sour cream and dill, as well as Yaya’s signature mapo tofu lasagna with béchamel sauce, chilli oil, and Parmesan cheese.



During the crossover period, Shady Acres’ bar team will be partnering with Shanghainese gin brand Peddlers to shake up a range of cocktails with Chinese and Italian elements to pair with Yaya’s dishes. Guests can sip on an array of cocktails like Sichuan Negroni, Peddlers Gin James Bund Martini, the Shanghaiball, and many more. The first round of reservations for the Shady Acres and Yaya’s crossover will be available from 5pm on July 11 via contacting Shady Acres’ e-mail. All remaining seatings for the two-day event will only be available via walk-in.



On the following week, Shady Acres will invite international award-winning bartender Millie Tang to hold a guest shift on July 19; not only as a continuation of their partnership with Peddlers, but also as their contribution to a series of food and drink events happening in the city to build anticipation for the Asia’s 50 Best Awards taking place mid-July. From 8pm till late, Millie will be behind the stick at Shady Acres and crafting some of her signature cocktails as part of an exclusive preview of Peddlers Gin’s ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ campaign. Follow Shady Acres’ Instagram to see full details leading up to the events.