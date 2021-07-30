Show your love for local brands in Central

A neighbourhood steeped in history, Central is the perfect example of where old meets new. Here, decades-old shops and landmarks are lined together with flashy new shopping malls and modern high-rises, while heritage sites are revitalised and adapted for modern use.

One of the city’s latest revitalisation projects is the old Central Market, a Grade III historic building that sits on Des Voeux Road. Built in 1939, the complex’s minimalist designs, facilities, and use of materials were, at the time, considered innovative. In order to continue on the concept of innovation, the new market transforms the historic building into a ‘Playground for All’, fresh with new elements such as dining, retail, and entertainment experiences. Visitors can enjoy new venues and at the same time explore traditional shops and support local businesses. From Hong Kong brands with a long history to traditional homeware stores and independent bookshops, check out these local businesses in Central that make up the district’s distinct culture.

