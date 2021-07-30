Show your love for local brands in Central

More than just a restoration project, the new Central Market has adopted versatile and interactive designs in order to transform the venue into an age-inclusive, friendly, harmonious, and lively space for all. There will also be a wide range of educational and cultural activities held in partnership with different institutions and organisations under three key themes – approachable, energetic, and gregarious – with the aim to connect the community with traditional and modern culture.
The revitalised hub will also support numerous local brands and small businesses such as Hexadoor, which features numerous unique local brands offering fashion pieces and accessories as well as lifestyle items; Seon Hong Kong, a bric-a-brac shop that’s all about bringing unique Hong Kong-style patterns to life with hand-crafted and vintage items; Golden Resources, a pioneer in the local rice industry founded in 1946 showcasing a selection of rice-related products and tools; and the HK Tram Store, a tram-themed store home to everything from vinyl records and snacks to toys and car models, as well as snacks and other knick-knacks will be available.