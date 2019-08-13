Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards returns in its sixth year, promising a celebration of the city's vibrant drinking scene. Mark your calendars for the exciting announcement of winners on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, during a live ceremony that will be nothing short of spectacular. Join us at House Studio at Soho House Hong Kong, our official venue partner, for a night of revelry as we pay tribute to the creme de la creme of Hong Kong's bars. Rub shoulders with industry luminaries, groove to the pulsating beats spun by W Macau - Studio City's live DJ, and indulge in a sensory journey of tasty drinks and culinary delights. We will kick off the celebration at 6.30pm and dance the night away until 11pm. Tickets are priced at $598 per person. Guests will be treated to live entertainment, a varied selection of canapés, and complimentary flowing drinks from our generous sponsors – Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, Dewar's, Grey Goose, Perrier-Jouët, and London Essence. The Time Out Bar Awards would not be possible without the support of our partner, OCBC Hong Kong, and the help of The Hong Kong Jockey Club. Tickets are in high demand, so secure yours today to avoid missing out on this fun event! See the full lineup of nominees. Brought to you by