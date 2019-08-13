Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Soho House

  • Things to do
  • Sheung Wan
  1. Soho House
    Photograph: Courtesy Soho House Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Soho House
    Soho House
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. House Studio
    Photograph: Courtesy Soho House Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. House Studio
    Photograph: Courtesy Soho House Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Soho House Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Soho House Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

The first Soho House in East Asia occupies a 28-storey skyscraper in Sheung Wan. It features a design imbued with local elements, like colour palettes and references to the filmography of Wong Kar-Wai as well as a permanent art collection focused on artists born or raised in Hong KongLike Soho Houses elsewhere, Hong Kong’s club has been developed with the comfort of the creative community that belongs to it in mind. Facilities include a pool room, private dining rooms, a three-floor gym and a nine-floor co-working space. Plus there are members’-only events running the gamut from film, music and fashion to wellness and design. 

Details

Address:
33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

What’s on

Time Out Bar Awards 2024

Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards returns in its sixth year, promising a celebration of the city's vibrant drinking scene. Mark your calendars for the exciting announcement of winners on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, during a live ceremony that will be nothing short of spectacular.  Join us at House Studio at Soho House Hong Kong, our official venue partner, for a night of revelry as we pay tribute to the creme de la creme of Hong Kong's bars. Rub shoulders with industry luminaries, groove to the pulsating beats spun by W Macau - Studio City's live DJ, and indulge in a sensory journey of tasty drinks and culinary delights. We will kick off the celebration at 6.30pm and dance the night away until 11pm. Tickets are priced at $598 per person. Guests will be treated to live entertainment, a varied selection of canapés, and complimentary flowing drinks from our generous sponsors – Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, Dewar's, Grey Goose, Perrier-Jouët, and London Essence. The Time Out Bar Awards would not be possible without the support of our partner, OCBC Hong Kong, and the help of The Hong Kong Jockey Club. Tickets are in high demand, so secure yours today to avoid missing out on this fun event! See the full lineup of nominees. Brought to you by

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.