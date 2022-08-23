Time Out says

Finding the motivation to head outdoors during the hot summer months can be difficult, but the Southern δ-Aquariids meteor shower might be able to get you out the door. Active from July 12 to August 23, the Southern δ-Aquariids have a zenith hour rate (the hourly rate of meteors observable in the dark) of up to 25. According to Hong Kong Space Museum, the most favourable time to view the meteor shower is from 9pm on July 30 to 5am on July 31. If you need ideas on where to go, check out our roundup of the best stargazing spots in Hong Kong.