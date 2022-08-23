Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Southern δ-Aquariids meteor shower

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Delta Aquariids meteor shower
Photograph: Flickr/Steven Robinson
Advertising

Time Out says

Finding the motivation to head outdoors during the hot summer months can be difficult, but the Southern δ-Aquariids meteor shower might be able to get you out the door. Active from July 12 to August 23, the Southern δ-Aquariids have a zenith hour rate (the hourly rate of meteors observable in the dark) of up to 25. According to Hong Kong Space Museum, the most favourable time to view the meteor shower is from 9pm on July 30 to 5am on July 31. If you need ideas on where to go, check out our roundup of the best stargazing spots in Hong Kong.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.