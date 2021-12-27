Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Stanley Plaza Wild West Adventure Christmas Market 2021

Stanley Plaza Wild West Adventure Christmas Market 2021

Things to do, Markets and fairs Stanley Plaza , Stanley Until Monday December 27 2021
Stanley Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy Stanley Plaza
Stanley Plaza Christmas Market 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Stanley Plaza
stanley market
Photograph: Courtesy Stanley Plaza

The city's most popular Christmas market returns

This annual Christmas market reeks of delicious holiday spirit. Playing host to over 60 booths offering festive crafts, holidays gifts, and seasonal treats; a Santa meet and greet; themed games and more, this quaint seaside spot is the perfect place for checking off your Christmas list this year!

Venue name: Stanley Plaza
Venue website: www.stanleyplaza.com
Address: 23 Carmel Road, Stanley
Hong Kong

