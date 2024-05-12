Hong Kong
Timeout

Sucré pop-up at Kurasu

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Kurasu Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. sucré
    Photograph: Courtesy Sucré
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. sucré
    Photograph: Courtesy Sucré
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. sucré
    Photograph: Courtesy Sucré
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. sucré
    Photograph: Courtesy Sucré
    PreviousNext
    /4
Catch these scrumptious cookies for four days only

Popular French bakery Sucré is making its first international debut by collaborating with the Hong Kong branch of Kyoto-based speciality cafe Kurasu. Co-founded by Victor Selle and Louise Hoi Lam Lui, Sucré was created during the pandemic and initially operated out of a home kitchen. Currently, the bakery has locations in Reims and Senlis, and a third branch is set to open in Paris later this year. 

From May 9 to 12, the French bakery will whip up seven specially selected cookie flavours for Hongkongers to purchase at the cafe. Opt for classic varieties like Valrhona milk chocolate as well as Valrhona dark chocolate with hazelnut, or try innovative flavours such as lime confit with coconut jam, Sucré’s signature apple jam with speculoos, and espresso with vanilla – made with Kurasu’s house blend dark coffee. Sucré will also offer cookies made with milk tea, as well as sesame and chocolate to incorporate beloved local flavours.

Sucré and Kurasu’s pop-up collaboration will run from 10am until all cookies are sold out each day.

Details

Address:
Kurasu Hong Kong
G65, Mira Place 2, 118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

