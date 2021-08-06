SummerFest

Things to do Central Harbourfront Event Space , Central Until Friday August 6 2021 Free
Recommended
SummerFest
1/5
Photograph: Courtesy SummerFest
SummerFest 2021
2/5
Photograph: Courtesy SummerFest
SummerFest 2021
3/5
Photograph: Courtesy SummerFest
SummerFest 2021
4/5
Photograph: Courtesy SummerFest
SummerFest 2021
5/5
Photograph: Courtesy SummerFest

Time Out says

Two-month-long free festival taking place at the open-air area of Central Harbourfront

Summer is officially here and that only means the return of Central Harbourfront SummerFest. This year, the 68-day festival features a wide range of 30 large-scale events and the city’s first-ever Smartizen Park, which showcases the latest technologies and demonstrating how new technologies are being integrated into our daily lives. Some highlights to look forward to include the large-scale Sound Color Stone exhibition, showcasing more than a hundred pieces of stone art paintings by various artists from around the world, and Pure Playground, an all-out outdoor yoga party. Best of all, everything’s free. 

Details
Event website: https://www.summerfest-centralharbourfront.hk/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Central Harbourfront Event Space
Address: 9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong

You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers