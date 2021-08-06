Two-month-long free festival taking place at the open-air area of Central Harbourfront

Summer is officially here and that only means the return of Central Harbourfront SummerFest. This year, the 68-day festival features a wide range of 30 large-scale events and the city’s first-ever Smartizen Park, which showcases the latest technologies and demonstrating how new technologies are being integrated into our daily lives. Some highlights to look forward to include the large-scale Sound Color Stone exhibition, showcasing more than a hundred pieces of stone art paintings by various artists from around the world, and Pure Playground, an all-out outdoor yoga party. Best of all, everything’s free.