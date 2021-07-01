SummerFest at Central Harbourfront

Summer is officially here and that means the return of Central Harbourfront's SummerFest. Held from now to August 6, the annual festival features over 25 events and activities with the themes #TimeOff, #ChillOut, and #PowerOn.

Highlights to look forward to include the Monet Garden, an immersive art experience where visitors can re-create some of Monet’s masterpieces and participate in workshops; the Summoji area featuring a series of 3D smileys designed by local multi-media creator Calix; and the Living Art Space where a variety of performances will be held from July 17 to August 6. And from July 29 to August 6, SummerFest will also open up to every furkid in town with the Home Sweet Woof! Festival, where your dogs can run wild in a spacious playground filled with fun obstacles or even train with a professional dog trainer!

In addition, a series of special programmes such as music performances and workshops, as well as fitness training and yoga practice will also be available to the public. Click here to find out more info on how you can participate!