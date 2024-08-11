The annual SummerFest is back! This year, the annual programme is held across two spaces – firstly at the Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space from April 5 to July 3, before heading over to the Central Harbourfront Event Space for its second round from July 5 to August 11. As with previous years, visitors can expect an exciting mix of events and activities spanning from arts and music to outdoor markets and sports. Thematic events will also be held on weekends, public holidays, and specific dates during this period.

Don't miss highlight events like Inflatable Wonders, made up of five large-scale inflatable landmarks across the globe like the Stonehenge and Tower of Pisa; a Fun Sports Gala, which will host fun runs every weekend; mermaid-themed activities and installations, the return of HK Camping Festival, and many other sports, wellness, music, and cultural events. It's a chance for everyone to chill, play, and simply enjoy a great summer by our gorgeous waterfront.