Ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival every year, crowds would rush to 'Lantern Street' at Yuen Long's Tai Kiu Market to get their hands on traditional handcrafted lanterns. From rabbits and goldfish to fruits, dinosaurs, and other funky designs, the street would fill up with an assortment of colourful lanterns on display, turning itself into an Instagram hotspot during this time of year.