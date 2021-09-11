Tai O art community group, Tai O Fei Mao Li, is back to bring city dwellers a glistening Mid-Autumn Festival this year as the annual Tai O Lantern Festival returns. Lighting up the streets of Hong Kong's mini Venice, the festival features a slew of handmade lanterns in all shapes and colours, all made and decorated by Tai O locals and volunteers. The lanterns will light up every night from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. If you do decide to visit, please reminded not to disturb the local villagers and be respectful of their privacy.