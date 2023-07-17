Tell Camellia's guest shifts

Time Out says

From July 16 to 17, Gagan Gurung’s Tell Camellia will also join the roster of upcoming events for the Asia’s 50 Best Bar awards. Find Yangdup and Lopsang Lama of India’s speakeasy-style bar Sidecar (#14 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022) behind Tell Camellia’s bar on July 16 from 8pm onwards crafting artisanal cocktails. On the following evening from 8pm onwards, Kris Du of Shanghai’s Speak Low (#50 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022) will join forces with the Tell Camellia team to make some of his signature cocktails.