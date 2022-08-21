Hong Kong
Temple Mall presents Moonlight Neonade

  • Things to do
  • Temple Mall, Wong Tai Sin
Temple Mall's Moonlight Neonade is a unique Mid-Autumn Festival celebration to help support and promote the development of local artisanal traditions. Joining hands with streetsignhk, a local conservation group dedicated to the city’s signature neon signboards, the event nods to the craftmanship of neon light art by combining traditional workmanship with innovative technology to create a giant 3D neon light installation (located at Temple Mall North) that traces the lunar phases from new to the full moon. 

Fashioned out of used and broken neon tubes, the handmade sculpture was restored through the collaboration between Master Wu, one of Hong Kong’s last neon light makers, and neon light artist Jive Lau from Kowloneon. Master Wu reconnected broken tubes with his own skilful hands while Jive breathed new life into damaged signs using neon gas recharging and tube remoulding. Aside from the 3D installation, there is also a selfie zone on the second floor of the mall featuring works designed and produced by Jive Lau. 

Address:
Temple Mall
136 Lung Cheung Road, Wong Tai Sin
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.linkhk.com/en/shopCentre/164

