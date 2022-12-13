Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The 51st Hong Kong French Film Festival

  • Things to do, Film events
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  1. 51st french film festival
    Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Francaise
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Alliance Francaise
    Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Francaise
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Alliance Francaise
    Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Francaise
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Alliance Francaise
    Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Francaise
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch this year’s curated selection of French films throughout November to December

Established and presented by Alliance Française de Hong Kong in 1953, the French film festival is Hong Kong’s oldest film festival, and over the years, it has continuously presented the most critically acclaimed French films to viewers in the city. Whether they’re from the new wave period or the most recent blockbusters, the film festival promotes and accompanies the evolution of French cinema to Hongkongers.

Taking place from November 23 to December 13, the 51st edition of the French film festival will present 56 films over 150 screenings. The curated selection of French films will feature 37 new films, with four documentaries, 10 works dedicated to highlighting female director Claire Denis, and nine films celebrating the works of post-war actor Jean-Louis Trintignant, new wave director Jean-Luc Godard, and late actor Gaspard Ulliel. 

Watch the exclusive French film screenings in cinemas across Hong Kong, including  locations Hong Kong City Hall, Broadway Cinematheque, MOViE MOViE Pacific Place, PALACE ifc, Premiere Elements, and M+ Cinema

Purchase your tickets on Urbtix or at respective cinemas. The full schedule of the festival screenings are available on the French Film Festival’s website.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Alliance Francaise

Details

Event website:
www.hkfrenchfilmfestival.com/
Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.