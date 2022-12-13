Time Out says

Established and presented by Alliance Française de Hong Kong in 1953, the French film festival is Hong Kong’s oldest film festival, and over the years, it has continuously presented the most critically acclaimed French films to viewers in the city. Whether they’re from the new wave period or the most recent blockbusters, the film festival promotes and accompanies the evolution of French cinema to Hongkongers.



Taking place from November 23 to December 13, the 51st edition of the French film festival will present 56 films over 150 screenings. The curated selection of French films will feature 37 new films, with four documentaries, 10 works dedicated to highlighting female director Claire Denis, and nine films celebrating the works of post-war actor Jean-Louis Trintignant, new wave director Jean-Luc Godard, and late actor Gaspard Ulliel.

Watch the exclusive French film screenings in cinemas across Hong Kong, including locations Hong Kong City Hall, Broadway Cinematheque, MOViE MOViE Pacific Place, PALACE ifc, Premiere Elements, and M+ Cinema.

Purchase your tickets on Urbtix or at respective cinemas. The full schedule of the festival screenings are available on the French Film Festival’s website.