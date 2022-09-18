The adorable shop cats of Sai Ying Pun

Cats, like us, come in all shapes, sizes, and personalities. Some turn their masters into 'cat slaves' and ruin their furniture, some are clingy and forever cuddly, while others help protect their owners and guard their properties. Down the meandering streets of Sai Ying Pun, agile, sassy, and observant fur-suited sentries take up their posts in restaurants and shops, warding off mice and nighttime critters that get in their way.

Seen as the talisman of wealth and prosperity, shop cats are shopkeepers’ pets and friends. They sleep through the day, wake up in the afternoon, and reside in the shop after it is closed. For the cat lovers amongst you, read on for a detailed account of some of Sai Ying Pun’s most adorable shop cats and what they do every day.

