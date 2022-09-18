The adorable shop cats of Sai Ying Pun

Luk Jai
Prowling around the alley, Luk Jai is the apple of everyone’s eye. The two-year-old moggie is usually nestled on the shelf, where he can nod off with his paws stretching out. Sometimes you find him sitting amongst the seafood products, looking at the traffic on Queen’s Road West. Taking photographs of his beloved cat, the shopkeeper also bestows a silver name tag under Luk Jai's neck. The cat calls the vendor home and keeps an eye on all the products after the shop is closed.
Sang Kee Hoi Mei, 130 Des Voeux Road West, Sai Ying Pun