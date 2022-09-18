Hong Kong
Jiu Jik Jai SYP cats
Photograph: Tommy Yu

The adorable shop cats of Sai Ying Pun

The tails of SYP's feline queens

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Tommy Yu
Cats, like us, come in all shapes, sizes, and personalities. Some turn their masters into 'cat slaves' and ruin their furniture, some are clingy and forever cuddly, while others help protect their owners and guard their properties. Down the meandering streets of Sai Ying Pun, agile, sassy, and observant fur-suited sentries take up their posts in restaurants and shops, warding off mice and nighttime critters that get in their way.

Seen as the talisman of wealth and prosperity, shop cats are shopkeepers’ pets and friends. They sleep through the day, wake up in the afternoon, and reside in the shop after it is closed. For the cat lovers amongst you, read on for a detailed account of some of Sai Ying Pun’s most adorable shop cats and what they do every day.

RECOMMENDED: Discover great bites while you're in the neighbourhood with our pick of the best restaurants to try in Sai Ying Pun.

Luk Jai
Photograph: Tommy Yu

Luk Jai

Prowling around the alley, Luk Jai is the apple of everyone’s eye. The two-year-old moggie is usually nestled on the shelf, where he can nod off with his paws stretching out. Sometimes you find him sitting amongst the seafood products, looking at the traffic on Queen’s Road West. Taking photographs of his beloved cat, the shopkeeper also bestows a silver name tag under Luk Jai's neck. The cat calls the vendor home and keeps an eye on all the products after the shop is closed.

Sang Kee Hoi Mei, 130 Des Voeux Road West, Sai Ying Pun

Fei Jai and Ah Mui
Photograph: Tommy Yu

Fei Jai and Ah Mui

Fei Jai is a slumbering handsome puss at dried seafood store Dai Lee Hong. With a turquoise bell under his neck, the moggie barely cares to entertain his human subjects and remains unperturbed when people stroke him. The shopkeeper across the street says he does nothing but eat and sleep, and some neighbours feed him on the reg. 

Another cat named Ah Mui is not as extroverted as Fei Jai, but they live under the same roof. Ah Mui is beautiful and elegant, but she’s usually holed up inside the store. So it’s best to manage your expectations if you want to meet her.

Dai Lee Hong, 20 Sutherland Street, Sheung Wan

Jiu Jik Jai and Siu Lung Nui
Photograph: Tommy Yu

Jiu Jik Jai and Siu Lung Nui

Jiu Jik Jai is a three-year-old male cat in striped, yellow fur, wearing a neck bell that clangs whenever the shopkeeper lovingly smooshes his face. The cat is mellow, gentle, and easy-going around people. Perhaps these personality traits are what attract his cat wife, Siu Lung Nui. The furry couple often sleeps together on boxes near the shop entrance, but once in a while, they fight and give each other the silent treatment (as human couples do). The shopkeeper brags that no pesky mice come out to play while Jiu Jik Jai is around. Several photographs of Jiu Jik Jai are proudly displayed on the sign board next to the storefront, showing how much the cat means to the boutique.

Man Kee Hong, 111 Queen’s Road West, Sai Ying Pun

Fa Mo Jai
Photograph: Tommy Yu

Fa Mo Jai

Fa Mo Jai is a black and golden female moggie with white whiskers that add another touch to her odd looks. When Fa Mo Jai's old village home in the New Territories was demolished, Sam Kong shop took in the furry beauty and gave her a new forever home. Fa Mo Jai sleeps through the day and, once in a while, she sits at the entrance to greet passersby on Ho Shing Street. You may catch sight of her when she wakes up, usually around the late afternoon.

Sam Kong Trading, 48-66 Ko Shing Street, Sai Ying Pun

Simon
Photograph: Tommy Yu

Simon

With long whiskers and brows, Simon has a knack for napping. Sometimes he sleeps on the bottom shelf of the rack, and at other times, you'll see him sleeping upright – he doesn't even bat an eyelid when strangers come up to photograph him. 

In the afternoon, Simon becomes wide awake. When the shopkeeper calls his name, the smart feline knows it’s time to punch out. Watch him spring to the entrance and sashay into his territory with his tail sticking upright. 

Yuen Tai Seafood Company Limited, 146 Queen’s Road West, Shek Tong Tsui

Hang Lung cat
Photograph: Tommy Yu

Hang Lung cat

Lazily sprawling at the entrance of the Hang Lung Chinese medicine store is a furry beauty that the shopkeeper has yet given a name to. This feline queen likes to enjoy the comfort of air-conditioners while watching people pass by. Whenever someone crouches down to greet her, the aloof female puss barely bothers to turn around, but she never loses her charm and still steals the hearts of many. The cat always sleeps by the entrance, so there’s a good chance of seeing her when you drop by.

Hanglong Company Limited, 11 Ko Shing Street, Sheung Wan

