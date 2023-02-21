Securing a table at Bâtard is no easy feat, but if you’re able to book a dining experience at this French restaurant, you’re in for a treat. A partnership between Bistro du Vin and The Fine Wine Experience, Bâtard offers elevated French cuisine such as beef tartare cannelloni, grilled threadfin with fennel, and their signature roast chicken with warm pilaf rice. Be sure to browse through their curated selection of fine wines from Burgundy, Bordeaux, Champagne, Riesling, and other regions within France as well as around the world.
Over the years, Sai Ying Pun has become home to some of Hong Kong’s coolest spots, such as hip cafés and art galleries. But what really stands out is the diverse range of restaurants that you can find within the neighbourhood. We’ve compiled a list of the best places to grab a bite in Sai Ying Pun, so if you’re ever in the area and hunger pangs strike, you’ll know all the best places to go!
