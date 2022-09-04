Hong Kong
The Dessert Museum @ East Point City

  • Things to do
  • East Point City, Sai Kung
From Dubai to Singapore to Manila and now Hong Kong, The Dessert Museum is here to make your summer dreams come true – sounds cliché, we know, but hear us out. Landing in East Point City this July, this highly Insta-worthy museum features different dessert-themed zones for you to get snap happy. Step through a giant six-metre-tall doughnut and be surrounded by displays of this colourful sweet treat; take a pic next to huge pastel-coloured macaroons in the tea room; chill out on the golden banana beach, and channel your inner Miley Cyrus to swing on hanging cake pops like a wrecking ball. There'll also be a bouncy egg tart zone created especially for the Hong Kong museum, where visitors can bounce up and down on giant egg tar trampolines!

While you're busy striking a pose next to giant bananas, don't forget to download Vexmeta on your smartphone and check out The Dessert Museum metaverse. There'll be interactive games and a dessert hunt for you to complete and get your hands on limited edition NFT as well as other themed prizes and electronic cash coupons.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Address:
East Point City
8 Chung Wa Rd, Hang Hau
Hong Kong
www.eastpointcity.com.hk/en/home

