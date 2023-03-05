Hong Kong
The Executive Centre (AIA Central)

  • Things to do
  • Central
Photograph: Courtesy The Executive Centre
The Executive Centre at AIA Central is a co-working office that's easily accessible from Central MTR station, and looks out to a stunning view of Victoria Harbour. Their space features a bespoke art installation by Timothy Oulton studios and spans up to 5,000 square feet with meeting rooms, event areas, and working spaces. 


Address:
Level 15, AIA Central, No.1 Connaught Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2593 9200
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 9am-6pm

What’s on

TedXTinHauWomen's breakfast meeting for International Women's Day

As Hong Kong’s dedicated TedX event for women, TedXTinHauWomen will hold a meeting with complimentary breakfast on March 8 from 8am to 9.30am at The Executive Centre to honour the female-focused holiday. During the event, TedXTinHauWomen’s co-chairs Daniella Lopez and Victoria Gilbert will discuss innovation and technology for gender equality together with guest speakers – Zaf Chow, director of digital strategy and partnerships at Animoca and Mashiat Lamisa, a product and design engineer. In the spirit of digital equality, the female-led organisation will also be collecting old phones, laptops, and tablet devices to be repaired and donated to the local charity Refugee Union.Sign up for the free event here.

