The Executive Centre (AIA Central)

As Hong Kong’s dedicated TedX event for women, TedXTinHauWomen will hold a meeting with complimentary breakfast on March 8 from 8am to 9.30am at The Executive Centre to honour the female-focused holiday. During the event, TedXTinHauWomen’s co-chairs Daniella Lopez and Victoria Gilbert will discuss innovation and technology for gender equality together with guest speakers – Zaf Chow, director of digital strategy and partnerships at Animoca and Mashiat Lamisa, a product and design engineer. In the spirit of digital equality, the female-led organisation will also be collecting old phones, laptops, and tablet devices to be repaired and donated to the local charity Refugee Union.Sign up for the free event here.