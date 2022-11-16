Hong Kong
The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Big Eight - Dinosaur Revelation

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Science Museum, Tsim Sha Tsui East
Looks like Hong Kong has gone dino-mad this summer! Following the Robotic Dinos pop-up at Harbour City and Times Square, the Hong Kong Science Museum has just opened a new exhibition that's all about these historic creatures. Featuring fossil specimens and reconstructed skeleton models from museums all over the world, including Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, and Morocco, 'The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Big Eight - Dinosaur Revelation' showcases eight of the most iconic dinosaurs under one roof for the first time, boasting original fossil material, near-complete fossil skeletons, 3D renderings, and scientifically accurate reconstructions of the world's most giant predatory dinosaur and flying creature.

During the exhibition period, there will also be a series of educational activities for all ages, including the 'A Night with Dinosaurs' sleepover programme, Dino Yoga classes, films, workshops, guided tours and more. All visitors to The Big Eight exhibition and other permanent exhibitions, including Museum Pass holders, must make a booking in advance here.

Details

hk.science.museum/en_US/web/scm/exhibition/bigeight2022.html
Hong Kong Science Museum
2 Science Museum Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

