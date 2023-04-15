The Kungers

If you're a fan of kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, and any other funky flavours that get better with age, the Fermenting Hong Kong Festival is where you ought to be. Blending together the art of fermentation with electronic music, the two-day event will present guests with an array of fermented food and drinks, along with a Fermentation Market, interactive experiences, games, and workshops (pre-registration required) like persimmon dyeing, woodworking, silver jewellery making, mead brewing, and more. There'll also be two DJ parties and a silent disco, where local electronic music brands TruffleENT, Neoncity Records, and NoManZone have each curated a strong lineup of DJs spread across every genre from House and Techno to Dubstep, City pop, Future Funk, and more. Early bird tickets with 15 percent off original ticket prices are now available on KKday.