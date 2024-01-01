The Murray, Hong Kong presents a delightful lineup of festive experiences

Time Out says

The Murray, Hong Kong is going all out this holiday season with a wide range of holly jolly celebrations!

The open-air Cotton Tree Terrace will transform to a Christmas market from December 15 to 17 where you can pick out your perfect Christmas gift. With his assistant on the spot to capture all the special moments, pay Santa a visit at his magical glass grotto from December 1 to 26.

Pamper yourself with relaxing spa and wellness experiences at Wellness at The Murray, and check in to one of this five-star hotel’s elegantly designed rooms with their Blissful Staycation package, featuring complimentary mulled wine and daily breakfast for two, $1,500 hotel credit, a Christmas gift set from Penhaligon’s, and more.

Christmas can’t be complete with an indulgent feast, so all four of the hotel’s dining destinations – Popinjays, Garden Lounge, The Tai Pan, and Murray Lane – are offering decadent afternoon tea sets and buffets, festive brunch and dinner celebrations, as well as New Year’s Eve countdown parties with free-flow Champagne.

Book your spot and visit The Murray’s official website for more info.