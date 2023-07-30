Dubbing itself as Hong Kong’s first beach carnival, The NextWave is expected to provide Hongkongers with music, food, drink, and fun this summer. From July 29 to 30 at Discovery Bay, this two-day festival will host several food and drink vendors, as well as more than 30 lifestyle brands, to display and sell their products; and allow attendees to rent a variety of water equipment like rowing boats and yachts.
Throughout the festival, The NextWave will hold full DJ sets as well as live performances from several local and international artists from different genres. Find out if your favourite artists made the list below!
July 29
Jay Fung
Jeffrey Ngai
Ilub
Namxis
Hur
Nowhere Boys
King of C AllStar
Alex Chou
The Hertz
Yeahs
Fiester
Jamie Cheung
Instinct of Sight
July 30
Eric Chou
Crowd Lu
ToNick
Kolor
Wayne Huang of W0lf(s)
JB
Kayan9896
Sabrina Cheung
NiLiu
Strayz
Whizz
Winni
Revery
Rachel Lau
Roberto Madan
DJ Sidtrus
Customers with Mastercard credit cards with Hang Seng Bank will be able to purchase early bird tickets to The NextWave on June 2 at 11am on Klook. During the early bird ticket sale, there will be 500 single-day tickets as well as 500 ticket packages for both days available for purchase, so be sure to grab the tickets while you can.
