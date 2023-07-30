Time Out says

Dubbing itself as Hong Kong’s first beach carnival, The NextWave is expected to provide Hongkongers with music, food, drink, and fun this summer. From July 29 to 30 at Discovery Bay, this two-day festival will host several food and drink vendors, as well as more than 30 lifestyle brands, to display and sell their products; and allow attendees to rent a variety of water equipment like rowing boats and yachts.

Throughout the festival, The NextWave will hold full DJ sets as well as live performances from several local and international artists from different genres. Find out if your favourite artists made the list below!

July 29

Jay Fung

Jeffrey Ngai

Ilub

Namxis

Hur

Nowhere Boys

King of C AllStar

Alex Chou

The Hertz

Yeahs

Fiester

Jamie Cheung

Instinct of Sight



July 30

Eric Chou

Crowd Lu

ToNick

Kolor

Wayne Huang of W0lf(s)

JB

Kayan9896

Sabrina Cheung

NiLiu

Strayz

Whizz

Winni

Revery

Rachel Lau

Roberto Madan

DJ Sidtrus

Customers with Mastercard credit cards with Hang Seng Bank will be able to purchase early bird tickets to The NextWave on June 2 at 11am on Klook. During the early bird ticket sale, there will be 500 single-day tickets as well as 500 ticket packages for both days available for purchase, so be sure to grab the tickets while you can.



