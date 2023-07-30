Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The NextWave

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • Discovery Park, Tsuen Wan
The Next Wave Beach Music Festival
Photograph: Courtesy The Next Wave Beach Music Festival
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch this two-day beach festival full of music, entertainment, and fun

Dubbing itself as Hong Kong’s first beach carnival, The NextWave is expected to provide Hongkongers with music, food, drink, and fun this summer. From July 29 to 30 at Discovery Bay, this two-day festival will host several food and drink vendors, as well as more than 30 lifestyle brands, to display and sell their products; and allow attendees to rent a variety of water equipment like rowing boats and yachts.  

Throughout the festival, The NextWave will hold full DJ sets as well as live performances from several local and international artists from different genres. Find out if your favourite artists made the list below!

July 29
Jay Fung
Jeffrey Ngai
Ilub
Namxis
Hur
Nowhere Boys
King of C AllStar
Alex Chou
The Hertz
Yeahs
Fiester
Jamie Cheung
Instinct of Sight


July 30
Eric Chou
Crowd Lu
ToNick
Kolor
Wayne Huang of W0lf(s)
JB
Kayan9896
Sabrina Cheung
NiLiu
Strayz
Whizz
Winni
Revery
Rachel Lau
Roberto Madan
DJ Sidtrus

Customers with Mastercard credit cards with Hang Seng Bank will be able to purchase early bird tickets to The NextWave on June 2 at 11am on Klook. During the early bird ticket sale, there will be 500 single-day tickets as well as 500 ticket packages for both days available for purchase, so be sure to grab the tickets while you can.

Stay tuned to this page for more updates.

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/the_nextwavehk/
Address:
Discovery Park
Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.