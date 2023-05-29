Hong Kong’s first beach carnival to take place this summer

Looking for activities to fill up your calendar this summer? Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for The NextWave! Dubbed as Hong Kong’s first beach carnival, this two-day festival is expected to provide Hongkongers with music, food, drink, and fun. Aside from live performances from over 20 artists of different music genres and full DJ sets taking place all day, The NextWave will also host several food and drink vendors, as well as more than 30 lifestyle brands, to display and sell their products.



Those who want to enjoy water sports can rent items like water toys, rowing boats, and yachts during the carnival. The NextWave will also offer 70 VIP sections for carnival-goers to book if they want a more exclusive partying experience.



View this post on Instagram



While the location of the carnival hasn’t been announced yet, The NextWave’s Instagram video highlights that the carnival’s venue will be “bigger than Hong Kong Stadium” and that up to 30,000 people can attend the festival.

Stay tuned to this page for more updates.



