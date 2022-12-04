The famous White Christmas Street Fair is finally back! Held for four consecutive days from December 1 to 4, the festive fair will fill Tong Chong Street with life-size attractions, shopping booths, food and drinks, handicraft workshops, and live entertainment. More details coming very soon, so stay tuned.
The White Christmas Street Fair 2022
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- www.facebook.com/SwireXmasFair
- Address:
- Tong Chong Street
- G/F, One Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video