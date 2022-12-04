Hong Kong
The White Christmas Street Fair 2022

  • Things to do, Markets and fairs
  • Tong Chong Street, Quarry Bay
Swire Properties, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Swire Properties
The famous White Christmas Street Fair is finally back! Held for four consecutive days from December 1 to 4, the festive fair will fill Tong Chong Street with life-size attractions, shopping booths, food and drinks, handicraft workshops, and live entertainment. More details coming very soon, so stay tuned.

Event website:
www.facebook.com/SwireXmasFair
Address:
Tong Chong Street
G/F, One Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong

