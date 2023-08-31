Hong Kong
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Tell us your favourite venues in Hong Kong!

And we will include these spots on our annual Time Out Recommended list!

Tatum Ancheta
It's that time of year when Time Out Hong Kong drops the list of our favourite venues in our beloved city. We're talking hidden gems, mom-and-pop eateries, and other venues that deserve to be visited by locals and travellers alike. This year, we want to include your hot picks, those cherished spots in the city that make your heart skip a beat. Whether it's a hole-in-the-wall joint dishing out dumplings or a tranquil sanctuary where you find solace, spill the beans! Take part in our survey and get the chance to feature your seal of approval when we publish the 2023 Time Out Hong Kong Recommended venues

The cherry on top? By completing our survey, you'll automatically enter a giveaway where you could win one of our many incredible prizes: staycations, dinners, spa treatments, and brunches courtesy of our friends at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel, The Langham, Hong Kong.   

Take the survey now! 

Don't miss out on a chance to win awesome prizes

Staycation at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
Staycation at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • West Kowloon

Get a chance to win an exclusive one-night stay in the Deluxe Victoria Harbour View Room at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong. This luxurious package includes breakfast for two and is valued at $7,975. Known as the world's highest hotel, The Ritz-Carlton offers panoramic views of the city and Victoria Harbour. Immerse yourself in a truly unparalleled and unforgettable experience from the comfort of your guest room.

Staycation and dinner at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Staycation and dinner at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • North Point

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, where you can enjoy a one-night stay in a stylish room with stunning views of Victoria Harbour (valued at $4,950). The prize includes breakfast for two and a 'Feed Me!' dinner tasting menu at Cruise Restaurant & Bar, along with a bottle of Prosecco (valued at $1,097). Indulge in signature dishes such as Hiramasa Kingfish Sashimi and Braised Sher Wagyu Beef Cheek Massaman Curry, accompanied by sides and dessert, for a delightful dining experience.

Weekend Brunch at The Langham, Hong Kong
Weekend Brunch at The Langham, Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • price 4 of 4

Experience a lavish four-hour weekend brunch for two with free-flow Champagne and drinks at the Bostonian Seafood & Grill. Priced at $1,088 per adult, you can indulge in unlimited seafood served on ice alongside cold appetisers, refreshing salads, and much more. Additionally, you can choose one main dish from an exquisite selection, including the Pan-seared Seabass Fillet or the New Zealand Beef Tenderloin Steak.

