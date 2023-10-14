Time Out says

Taikoo Place’s food and craftsmanship community, Tong Chong Street Market, returns with its annual beer festival from October 12 to 14. During the festival, Taikoo Garden will transform into a beer-tastic playground with games like giant beer pong and pickleball, along with an endless amount of beer for you to quench your thirst.

This year, Tong Chong Street Market partners with Breer, a local food upcycling start-up that creates beer from surplus bread, to present the Pandan Milkshake IPA. Using pandan leaves harvested from Taikoo Place’s rooftop farm, this light sustainable beer will be exclusively available during the festival. Festival-goers will also get to sample over 70 beer flavours from local breweries such as Black Kite, Carbon Brews, Deadman Brewery, and Heroes Beer Co.

Additionally, the festival will provide attendees with plenty of culinary options to pair with their ales, like Japanese pickled sea snails from local izakaya Enso, ox tongue tacos from Latin Bites, buttery lobster rolls and Wagyu burgers from Lobster Boss, and plenty more.



Tickets to the Tong Chong Street Market Beer Festival include four hours of free-flow beer as well as a commemorative Beer Festival glass. Purchase your tickets for the Tong Chong Street Market Beer Festival here.