Hong Kong
Tsing Yi Bamboo Theatre 2024

  • Things to do
  • Tsing Yi Athletic Association Sports Ground, Tsing Yi
  • Recommended
  1. 2024青衣戲棚
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  2. 青衣戲棚 Tsing Yi Bamboo Theatre
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  3. 青衣戲棚 Tsing Yi Bamboo Theatre
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  4. 青衣戲棚 Tsing Yi Bamboo Theatre
    Photograph: Cara Hung
One of Hong Kong's biggest traditional festivals returns to delight city dwellers with delicious street food, nostalgic bites and experiences, Cantonese opera performances, and more! Happening twice a year during the third and fourth lunar months, the Tsing Yi Bamboo Theatre is a cherished celebration honouring the Chun Kwan Emperor and Tin Hau, the Empress of Heaven.

From now to May 12 (2.30pm-10.30pm), visitors will be treated to an array of street food – from cat paw-shaped buns to non-alcoholic beer – from 40 different stalls and vendors offering a mix of dry goods, seafood, and nostalgic treats. There are also various cultural activities to experience, including goldfish-catching, candy-blowing, Cantonese opera, and more.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Tsing Yi Athletic Association Sports Ground
Tsing Yi Athletic Association Sports Ground, Tsing Luk Street
Hong Kong

Dates and times

