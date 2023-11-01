Hong Kong
Timeout

VAR Live

  Things to do
  Cheung Sha Wan
  • Recommended
VAR Live
VAR Live has over 20 locations across the globe. Immersing players into a virtual game world, the venue features a specially designed platform that simulates realistic explosions and physical vibrations. Games available include collaborations with renowned Japanese game company Capcom, such as Resident Evil: Valiant Raid, as well as titles that will take you into the midst of a zombie battle or even a haunted house.

Shop 125-127, 1/F, D2 Place ONE, 9 Cheung Yi Street, Lai Chi Kok
Hong Kong
