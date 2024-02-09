Hong Kong
Timeout

W Hong Kong’s Great Fortune Chinese New Year DJ Countdown Party

  • Things to do
  • W Hong Kong, West Kowloon
Time Out says

Celebrate Chinese New Year’s Eve in style at the city’s highest outdoor rooftop pool

Dive into the Year of the Dragon with W Hong Kong’s exciting poolside party on February 9. The countdown party promises a great start to the new year with free-flow booze and electrifying music featuring DJ Tan, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Hong Kong’s highest rooftop outdoor pool. 

Four packages are available: $698 for single entry, $2,298 for a group of four), $3,388 for six persons, and $4,580 for a group of 10. Packages are all inclusive of entrance tickets, selected beverages, and street platters to go. Guests can also savour a range of local snacks, from curry fish balls and soy sauce marinated chicken wings to egg puffs and cashew nut cookies.

Book your tickets online today and enjoy exclusive discounts.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with W Hong Kong

Details

Event website:
www.whongkong-shop.com/en/product/32Af5202aC08/DJ-PARTY
Address:
W Hong Kong
1 Austin Road West Kowloon Station, Elements
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

