W Hong Kong’s Great Fortune Chinese New Year DJ Countdown Party

Dive into the Year of the Dragon with W Hong Kong’s exciting poolside party on February 9. The countdown party promises a great start to the new year with free-flow booze and electrifying music featuring DJ Tan, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Hong Kong’s highest rooftop outdoor pool.

Four packages are available: $698 for single entry, $2,298 for a group of four), $3,388 for six persons, and $4,580 for a group of 10. Packages are all inclusive of entrance tickets, selected beverages, and street platters to go. Guests can also savour a range of local snacks, from curry fish balls and soy sauce marinated chicken wings to egg puffs and cashew nut cookies.

Book your tickets online today and enjoy exclusive discounts.