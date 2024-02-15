Hong Kong
Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space

  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai
Hong Kong’s latest answer to the Central Harbourfront space

Managed by Serious Staging, the Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space is Hong Kong’s newest addition to waterfront public spaces. It is located along the Wan Chai Promenade, near the Wan Chai Ferry Pier.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Address:
3 Hung Hing Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
illuminate! Run Beyond

  • Outdoor art

For the launch of the brand-new Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space (WCHES), Italian artist Angelo Bonello will be bringing his renowned light art show ‘Run Beyond’ to Hong Kong for the very first time. This cutting-edge, immersive installation has been hosted in key landmarks in Washington D.C., London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Toronto, and more, and soon it will be presented against the backdrop of our very own Victoria Harbour. Expect to see large light silhouettes running and leaping the installation, creating a surreal, dream-like vibe. Catch this immersive art while it’s in town from mid-March to mid-April.

