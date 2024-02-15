For the launch of the brand-new Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space (WCHES), Italian artist Angelo Bonello will be bringing his renowned light art show ‘Run Beyond’ to Hong Kong for the very first time. This cutting-edge, immersive installation has been hosted in key landmarks in Washington D.C., London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Toronto, and more, and soon it will be presented against the backdrop of our very own Victoria Harbour. Expect to see large light silhouettes running and leaping the installation, creating a surreal, dream-like vibe. Catch this immersive art while it’s in town from mid-March to mid-April.