The Hong Kong Playground Association will be hosting a watersports-themed carnival at the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct in Wan Chai. Prepare for over 10 different stalls that will keep the atmosphere buzzing from day to night and enjoy thrilling activities such as the 3-in-1 paddling challenge, water sports-themed games, a mega water pool; along with music performances, photo spots, and more!
WeWa Ocean Carnival 2023
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- www.hkpaoe.com/event-details/wewa-ocean-carnival-2023
- Address:
- Water Sports and Recreation Precinct
- Hung Hing Road, Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video