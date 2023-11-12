Hong Kong
WeWa Ocean Carnival 2023

  • Things to do
  • Water Sports and Recreation Precinct, Wan Chai
Wan Chai Promenade
Wan Chai Promenade I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
Time Out says

The Hong Kong Playground Association will be hosting a watersports-themed carnival at the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct in Wan Chai. Prepare for over 10 different stalls that will keep the atmosphere buzzing from day to night and enjoy thrilling activities such as the 3-in-1 paddling challenge, water sports-themed games, a mega water pool; along with music performances, photo spots, and more!

Details

Dates and times

