Whiskies & More’s Bar Take Over

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Tiffany’s New York Bar, Tsim Sha Tsui East
Time Out says

Following the success of their inaugural Bar Take Over last year, premium spirit supplier Whiskies & More returns to Tiffany’s New York Bar in Intercontinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong to hold the second instalment of their whisky sampling event. Spread over two days, this whisky-centric event will take place from September 16 to 17 and allow attendees to sample over 100 whiskies and spirits from renowned bottlers around the world.

Aside from allowing guests to try out spirits from various distilleries, Whiskies & More’s Bar Take Over also offers three specially designed tasting experiences that cater to all kinds of drinkers. Each tasting journey will consist of five glasses of pre-selected whiskies with different flavour profiles, ranging from fruity and fresh, to smoky and strong.

Tickets are priced at $120 each, which are inclusive of two drink tokens and a bottle of water. Additional drink tokens can be purchased onsite for $30 each or pre-ordered online. Purchase your tickets for the Bar Take Over event on Whiskies & More’s online store Timeless & Tasty, or on Intercontinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong’s websites.

Details

Address:
Tiffany’s New York Bar
L/F, InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
70 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
East Tsim Sha Tsui MTR, Exit P2

