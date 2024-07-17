Win a lavish staycation with afternoon tea ($4,255) at The St. Regis Macao

Get ready for a getaway in Macau! Following Time Out Hong Kong and leading financial services group OCBC Hong Kong’s previous series of giveaways which featured a W Macau – Studio City staycation perk, the fifth round of treats we are offering this summer will grant six (6) lucky winners the opportunity to enjoy complimentary accommodations at the luxury hotel, The St. Regis Macao.

Each winner stands a chance to win the St. Regis Ritual Journey package valued at $4,255. This package includes a one-night stay in The St. Regis Macao Deluxe Room, breakfast for two at The Manor, and an exquisite afternoon tea experience for two at The St. Regis Bar. The prize package is available for booking from September 1 to 27, 2024 (except Macau public holidays, eves, and blackout dates, September 14 to 17).

On July 24, stay tuned to Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong’s Instagram accounts @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK to participate in the giveaway.

Stay tuned for more surprises as we have additional giveaways lined up in the coming months, all aimed at providing you with exceptional city life experiences.

Here's how to win:

1) Follow @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on Instagram.

2) Like the contest photo, tag the person you want to share this giveaway with, and tell us about your favourite afternoon tea treat and Macau street food in one to two sentences.

3) The same contest will run simultaneously on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Hong Kong's Instagram accounts, so fans can participate using the same guidelines on their feed.

Terms and conditions apply