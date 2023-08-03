Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wooda

  • Things to do
  • Mong Kok
  • Recommended
  1. Kendama
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Kendama
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Kendama
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Since 2015, kendama specialist store Wooda has sold a large variety of kendamas. Wooda's store owner, Momo, is a Japan Kendama Association recognised fourth dan holder and second-level kendama instructor in Hong Kong who has played kendama for more than a decade. Aside from selling kendamas of all kinds, this store also displays a collection of novelty kendamas that are sure to catch your attention. Visit Wooda's website to purchase your kendamas online, or book a reservation to visit their physical store in Mong Kok. 

 

Details

Address:
RM 20, 2/F, Full View Factory Building, 52 Tong Mei Road, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.