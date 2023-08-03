Since 2015, kendama specialist store Wooda has sold a large variety of kendamas. Wooda's store owner, Momo, is a Japan Kendama Association recognised fourth dan holder and second-level kendama instructor in Hong Kong who has played kendama for more than a decade. Aside from selling kendamas of all kinds, this store also displays a collection of novelty kendamas that are sure to catch your attention. Visit Wooda's website to purchase your kendamas online, or book a reservation to visit their physical store in Mong Kok.
Wooda
Time Out says
Since 2015, kendama specialist store Wooda has sold a large variety of kendamas. Wooda's store owner, Momo, is a Japan Kendama Association recognised fourth dan holder and second-level kendama instructor in Hong Kong who has played kendama for more than a decade. Aside from selling kendamas of all kinds, this store also displays a collection of novelty kendamas that are sure to catch your attention. Visit Wooda's website to purchase your kendamas online, or book a reservation to visit their physical store in Mong Kok.
Details
- Address:
- RM 20, 2/F, Full View Factory Building, 52 Tong Mei Road, Mong Kok
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
Discover Time Out original video