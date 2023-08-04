Keen for kendama: The Japanese subculture that has become a competitive sport

What makes up a kendama
Kendama is a Japanese wooden toy. The Japanese word translates to ‘sword ball’ and is made up of a handle (ken), spike (kensaki), big cup (ozara), small cup (kozara), bottom cup under the stick (chuzara). The ball (tama) has a hole at the bottom and is attached to a string that runs through the middle of the cross piece. The goal of kendama is to toss the ball and try to catch it in one of the cups or on the spike.
It’s believed that the Japanese toy originated from the French cup-and-ball toy called bilboquet, which was popular during the 16th to 17th century. Unlike kendama, bilboquet parts consisted of only a stick with a cup and the ball attached to a string. The bilboquet was brought to Japan during the Edo period (1600-1860), and it evolved in the city of Hatsukaichi, where it gained the additional cups on the cross piece. As Japan entered the Meiji era (1868-1912), kendama was introduced as an activity for children, gradually gained more awareness. Over the years, the toy’s popularity took off, and transformed into the kendama we know today.