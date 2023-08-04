Hong Kong
Timeout

kendama
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Keen for kendama: The Japanese subculture that has become a competitive sport

Meet the Hongkongers who’ve been captivated by this traditional wooden toy

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
As we grow up and become adults, we don't often find ourselves playing with toys anymore. However, there is one Japanese toy known as kendama that has gained popularity worldwide over the years. This children’s toy has become a pastime for individuals of all ages, and has even been recognised as a competitive sport. Hongkongers have also caught onto the kendama craze. We had the opportunity to speak with kendama players Momo Kwok and Winnie Wong to learn more about the sport, how they got into it, and what kendama means to them.

What makes up a kendama
Photograph: Joshua Lin

What makes up a kendama

Kendama is a Japanese wooden toy. The Japanese word translates to ‘sword ball’ and is made up of a handle (ken), spike (kensaki), big cup (ozara), small cup (kozara), bottom cup under the stick (chuzara). The ball (tama) has a hole at the bottom and is attached to a string that runs through the middle of the cross piece. The goal of kendama is to toss the ball and try to catch it in one of the cups or on the spike. 

It’s believed that the Japanese toy originated from the French cup-and-ball toy called bilboquet, which was popular during the 16th to 17th century. Unlike kendama, bilboquet parts consisted of only a stick with a cup and the ball attached to a string. The bilboquet was brought to Japan during the Edo period (1600-1860), and it evolved in the city of Hatsukaichi, where it gained the additional cups on the cross piece. As Japan entered the Meiji era (1868-1912), kendama was introduced as an activity for children, gradually gained more awareness. Over the years, the toy’s popularity took off, and transformed into the kendama we know today.

A passion for kendama
Photograph: Joshua Lin

A passion for kendama

Momo Kwok and Winnie Wong are JKA (Japan Kendama Association, an organisation that standardise how kendama is professionally played) recognised second-level kendama instructors in Hong Kong who have competed for the Kendama World Cup (KWC), the largest kendama competition in the world, held annually in Japan. Kwok received his first kendama as a teenager in 2007 from a friend who bought it for him as a souvenir from Japan. “When I first started out playing kendama, they were unheard of in Hong Kong,” he recalls. “There were no resources for me to learn from, so I taught myself everything”, he shares. In 2015, Kwok opened Wooda, a specialist store dedicated to kendama. Momo's passion for playing kendama and establishing Wooda has given him the opportunity to connect with fellow kendama players in Hong Kong, including Wong, and build a community of like-minded individuals. 

As for Wong, she came across kendamas for the first time around five years ago in a shopping mall in Hong Kong. She recounts that “kendamas were already trendy during that period, and it wasn’t out of the ordinary to find them being sold in malls.” The store display showed videos of kendama players performing tricks, which piqued her interest in trying the sport.

In pursuit of kendama mastery
Photograph: Joshua Lin

In pursuit of kendama mastery

As part of their dedication towards kendama and desire to master their skills, Kwok and Wong flew to Japan to obtain their second-level kendama JKA certification. They faced intense exams to qualify for the prestigious Dan rank, the highest level in the three established kendama skill categories. The test challenged them with a series of progressively difficult tricks, offering multiple grades if they passed all the requirements. 

According to Wong, during the exams, a panel of judges observed each participant as they performed each trick. "Before beginning the exam, all competitors would have to bow to the audience, judges, and other competitors as a sign of respect," she recounts. "The atmosphere was very rigid and serious, and you had to keep quiet! Even opening my kendama bag sounded so loud and disruptive," she adds.

Both Kwok and Wong achieved the fourth Dan level, a testament to their dedication. One mind-blowing trick they had to conquer was the moshikame – tossing that ball from the big cup to the middle cup a whopping 1000 times at 135 tosses per minute. Talk about serious hand-eye coordination, laser-like focus, and endless practice!

In 2014, Kwok participated in the first Kendama World Cup (KWC), which is an annual two-day competition held in Japan and is the largest kendama competition in the world. Similar to the JKA's skill categories, the KWC also has different levels that require participants to successfully perform specific tricks and meet certain requirements. However, the KWC competitions have a significantly different style. Kwok stated, "During the KWC competitions, there is background music playing and people cheering for each other." He also mentioned that the atmosphere at these competitions is more freestyle and relaxed compared to the traditional exams organised by the JKA.

Kendamas of all kinds
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Kendamas of all kinds

Just like the way kendama has evolved in terms of how it’s played and appreciated, the appearance of the toy itself has also undergone many changes. Although you can now find kendamas in all sorts of quirky shapes and sizes, the standard kendama is typically made from wood types like beech, birch, maple, or cherry and can range in colour from light to dark. However, instead of being drawn to kendamas with flashy designs,  it’s recommended that beginners start with a standard kendama to first master their skills before exploring different sizes or appearances. 

Throughout the years, Kwok and Wong have amassed a collection of kendamas with unique appearances, which they proudly display at Wooda. These include kendamas as small as a finger, or as long as an arm, as well as kendamas sporting novelty designs featuring cartoon characters. Additionally, kendamas can be personalised with designs. Wong has customised some of her own kendamas by painting on intricate designs or using lasers to carve out designs. Customers who purchase kendamas at Wooda’s store can also get it engraved with their in-store laser cutter.

Spreading the word about kendama
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Spreading the word about kendama

Aside from playing the sport and training their skills, Kwok and Wong are equally passionate about sharing kendama with others. Every Friday, Wooda serves as a gathering spot for kendama enthusiasts. Wooda’s weekly meetup sessions provide an opportunity for people to improve their skills through various games, including mimicking each other’s tricks and building on them, performing as many tricks as possible under a time limit, and more. 

Additionally, the duo have organised kendama sessions outside of Wooda, teaching children and even seniors at elderly centres about this Japanese toy.  They have also promoted the philosophies of kendama-dō, a form of kendama appreciation that draws inspiration from Japan’s heritage in martial arts, and teaches individuals to respect kendama as a sport. 

All of Wooda’s training sessions are free of charge, and players of any skill level are welcome to attend. But rather than using the free of charge aspect to recruit people to join Wooda’s training sessions, they focus on the  fun and pressure-free environment to encourage more people to attend and participate. "We aim to convince everyone to give  kendama a try", Wong shares. Wooda's passion for kendama goes beyond training sessions. Notably, Kwok has sponsored Hong Kong’s kendama players to attend overseas competitions through funding from Wooda. While kendama may seem like a humble children’s toy, it has evolved into a pastime, a competitive sport, and a means of bringing people from around the world together. 

Follow Wooda on Instagram to catch updates on their sessions and programmes.

Want to read more about nostalgic Hong Kong?

