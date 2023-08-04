Keen for kendama: The Japanese subculture that has become a competitive sport

As part of their dedication towards kendama and desire to master their skills, Kwok and Wong flew to Japan to obtain their second-level kendama JKA certification. They faced intense exams to qualify for the prestigious Dan rank, the highest level in the three established kendama skill categories. The test challenged them with a series of progressively difficult tricks, offering multiple grades if they passed all the requirements.

According to Wong, during the exams, a panel of judges observed each participant as they performed each trick. "Before beginning the exam, all competitors would have to bow to the audience, judges, and other competitors as a sign of respect," she recounts. "The atmosphere was very rigid and serious, and you had to keep quiet! Even opening my kendama bag sounded so loud and disruptive," she adds.

Both Kwok and Wong achieved the fourth Dan level, a testament to their dedication. One mind-blowing trick they had to conquer was the moshikame – tossing that ball from the big cup to the middle cup a whopping 1000 times at 135 tosses per minute. Talk about serious hand-eye coordination, laser-like focus, and endless practice!



In 2014, Kwok participated in the first Kendama World Cup (KWC), which is an annual two-day competition held in Japan and is the largest kendama competition in the world. Similar to the JKA's skill categories, the KWC also has different levels that require participants to successfully perform specific tricks and meet certain requirements. However, the KWC competitions have a significantly different style. Kwok stated, "During the KWC competitions, there is background music playing and people cheering for each other." He also mentioned that the atmosphere at these competitions is more freestyle and relaxed compared to the traditional exams organised by the JKA.

